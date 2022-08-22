Watch Now
Two students arrested at Moody High School for carrying guns

One student runs, the other found on campus
(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 12:26 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 14:33:23-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A student was arrested Monday after he was found with a 9mm pistol near Moody High School.

CCISD police chief Kirby Warnke said the teen took off running when approached by a staff member.

He led CCISD police on a foot chase and CCPD was called in to help. He was caught and put into custody.

A statement from Moody principal, Enrique Vela, said while investigating the first student, another arrest was made after an additional student was found with a gun.

Moody High School principal, Enrique Vela, said that all classroom doors were locked, following district policy.

