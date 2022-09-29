Street fight leads to road rage incident, one hospitalized

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A road rage incident at the intersection of Up River Road and Old Brownsville Road left one woman hospitalized Monday morning.

CCPD said they were called out over a street fight involving multiple people.

One of the individuals that were involved got into their pickup truck and struck a Dodge Charger carrying a couple that was also involved in the street altercation.

Officials said, the couple inside of the Charger exited the vehicle after they were hit: that's when the driver of the pick-up truck backed up and hit the Charger again, striking the woman that had just exited the vehicle as well.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, no word yet on her current condition.

The driver of the pickup truck was arrested and is facing aggravated assault charges.