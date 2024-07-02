Street closures planned for Mayor’s Big Bang Fireworks Celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The City of Corpus Christi wants to warn people about some upcoming closures planned for the Mayor’s 47th Annual Fourth of July Big Bang Fireworks Celebration.

On Tuesday, July 4, Shoreline Boulevard between Power Street and Coopers Alley will be closed to create a mile-long pedestrian-friendly zone. Families can walk around and use the blocked-off area to view the fireworks.

"Motorists should expect delays when in these areas. The Corpus Christi Police Department will provide traffic control assistance at the end of the fireworks show. Residents are reminded that parking near the event and along surrounding streets will be prohibited or limited to provide a pedestrian-safe environment for patrons," said city officials.

The public should expect to see “No parking special event” signs in place by 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3.

Enforcement of these parking restrictions will begin at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 4. The public is encouraged to use the free RTA Park and Ride service. The two pickup sites will be at the City Hall parking lot and the Nueces County Courthouse," added city officials.

According to officials, the CCRTA drop-off site will be on Water Street between Lomax Street and John Sartain Street. It will be open from 11:30 a.m. until 30 minutes after the fireworks show.

HERE IS A LIST OF UPCOMING STREET CLOSURES PLANNED FOR THE MAYOR'S 47TH ANNUAL FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION:

Downtown Area: Beginning at 7:00 a.m.

Northbound Shoreline Boulevard between Power Street and Coopers Alley will be closed

Southbound Shoreline Boulevard between IH-37 and John Sartain Street will be closed

Southbound Shoreline Boulevard is reduced to one lane between Power Street and IH-37

Northbound Water Street is reduced to one lane between Coopers Alley and Lomax Street

Eastbound IH-37 between Water Street and South Shoreline Boulevard will be closed

Access to establishments fronting Shoreline Boulevard will be maintained via Water Street

Existing one-way streets will be temporarily converted to two-way traffic flow for the duration of the closure

Access to the T-Heads will be maintained via Water Street

There will be parking restrictions at various locations where “NO PARKING SPECIAL EVENT” signage is posted

North Beach Area: Beginning at 9:00 a.m.



West Causeway Boulevard will be reduced to one lane approaching Beach Avenue

West Causeway Boulevard turnaround to East Causeway Boulevard will be closed

Westbound Beach Avenue underpass to West Causeway Boulevard will be closed

North Beach Area: Beginning at 6:00 p.m.

