Street closures ahead of Mayor's Big Bang Celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Various streets will be closed to prepare for the Mayor's 44th annual Fourth of July Big Bang Fireworks Celebration.

The closures go into effect at at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 4.

Here's what drivers need to know:

• North Shoreline Boulevard between Power Street and Coopers Alley will be closed.

• South Shoreline Boulevard between IH-37 and John Sartain Street will be closed.

o South Shoreline Boulevard is reduced to one lane between Power Street and IH-37.

• Northbound Water Street is reduced to one lane between Coopers Alley and Lomax Street.

• Eastbound IH-37 between Water Street and South Shoreline Boulevard will be closed.

• Access to establishments fronting Shoreline Boulevard will be maintained via Water Street.

• Existing ONE-WAY streets will be temporarily converted to TWO-WAY traffic flow for the duration of the closure.

• Access to the T-Heads will be maintained via Water Street.

• There will be parking restrictions at various locations where "NO PARKING SPECIAL EVENT" signage is posted.

North Beach Area: At 7:00 p.m. or as directed by the Corpus Christi Police Department.

• SB US 181 "Texas State Aquarium/USS Lexington/North Beach" Exit will be Closed.

Parking near the event and along surrounding streets will either be prohibited or limited to provide a pedestrian safe environment for patrons.

The public should expect to see NO PARKING signage in place by 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 3.

Enforcement of these parking restrictions will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 4.

The public is also encouraged to use the free RTA Park and Ride service.

The pickup site will be the City Hall parking lot, and the drop-off site will be at Water Street between Lomax Street and John Sartain Street. The hours of operation are from 11:30 a.m. until 30 minutes after the fireworks show.