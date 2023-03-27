Street closures across the city of Corpus Christi expected to impact motorists

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week's street closures across the City of Corpus Christi will impact major roads as well as motorists and pedestrians.

City officials say street closures across the area may be due to construction, special event activities, or road maintenance.

All road closures are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, or other circumstances.

CITY STREET RECONSTRUCTION OR MAINTENANCE PROJECTS:

Brawner Parkway – Kostoryz Road to Carroll Lane (Bond 2018)

During Phase 2 of Brawner Parkway construction, traffic north and south of the median is reduced to one-way in the westbound direction from Carroll Lane to Kostoryz Road.

Fairview Drive – Up River Road to Kenwood Drive (RSRP)

Fairview Drive is closed for street reconstruction between Up River Road and Kenwood Drive. Residents along Fairview Drive will be provided with local access. Construction is expected to last several months.

Junior Beck Road – Bear Lane to Old Brownsville Road (Bond 2018)

During this Phase 2 of the project, Junior Beck Road will be temporarily converted to one-way traffic in the southbound direction from Bear Lane towards Old Brownsville Road. The Corporate Drive intersection at Junior Beck will be temporarily closed for this phase. Residents will continue to have local access from South Padre Island Drive (SPID) Access Road. Wayfinding and detour signage will be in place to guide motorists to their destinations. The temporary one-way and intersection closure is expected to last several months.

Park Road 22 Bridge and Channel – Whitecap Boulevard to Commodores Drive (SH 361)

Park Road 22 is closed for construction on the south side (eastbound lanes) between Compass Street and Cruiser Street. Motorists traveling eastbound (south side) along Park Road 22 are shifted to the westbound lanes (north side) between Compass Street and Cruiser Street. Travel lanes in each direction are reduced to one between Compass Street and Cruiser Street.

Staples Street – Baldwin Boulevard to Kostoryz Road (Bond 2018)

Construction on Staples Street is moving into the next phase, where traffic will shift to the east side onto the newly constructed roadway. Traffic will continue to travel in one lane in each direction. The center-turn lane will continue to be closed during this phase of construction.

South Staples Street – Saratoga Boulevard to Williams (CSIP)

The contractor is performing maintenance on South Staples Street from Saratoga Boulevard to Williams Drive as part of the City's Concrete Streets Improvement Project.

Construction will take place between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The contractor will conduct daily single-lane closures along South Staples Street, beginning at the Williams Drive intersection, and work southward towards Saratoga Boulevard. Intersections along the construction path may experience daily short-term closures or restrictions. Two-way traffic will remain open for motorists throughout construction.

Construction duration for this project is expected to last two months, weather permitting.

Wooldridge Road – Everhart Road to Cascade Drive (Bond 2018)

Contractors for the City are reconstructing Wooldridge Road between Everhart Road and Cascade Drive as part of the City’s 2018 Bond Package. A temporary full street closure of Wooldridge Road, between Everhart Road and Fenway Drive, will be in place. Motorists will have local access up to the closure, and detour signs will be in place to guide traffic around the temporary closure. Motorists using Wooldridge Road as part of their daily commute are advised to seek alternate routes on Holly Road and Saratoga Boulevard via Everhart Road or Staples Street.

Waldron Road – South Padre Island Drive and Purdue Road (Bond 2020)

Phase 3 of the Waldron Road project will begin on Monday, February 20. Waldron Road will be restricted to two lanes between Don Patricio Road and Purdue Road.

CITY PERMITTED CLOSURES:

Ayers Street – Norton Street Intersection

A contractor for AEP Texas is performing maintenance work on their facilities along Ayers Street from Southgate Drive to Watson Street. The contractor will implement various lane closures along this section of Ayers Street. Side streets intersecting with the proposed work zone may experience a brief temporary street closure to allow contractors to perform maintenance work. Work at this location is expected to last one month.

Ayers Street - Horne Road to Gollihar Road

The contractor for AEP Texas is performing maintenance work on their facilities along Ayers Street from Horne Road to Gollihar Road. The contractor will implement various lane closures along this section of Ayers Street. Work at this location is expected to last one month.

Baldwin – at Naples Street Intersection

Corpus Christi Water Department (CCW)is making waterline improvements to an existing waterline on Baldwin Boulevard. Work at this location will be done in two phases. The first phase is exploratory work to verify the materials needed to make improvements. The second phase is the actual construction of proposed improvements. During both phases, the contractor for CCW will be implementing a temporary intersection closure at Naples Street along with lane closures on Baldwin Boulevard. Motorists will have residential and business access at all times. Construction is expected to last several months.

Breakwater Avenue – E Causeway to W Surfside Boulevard

Flat Iron Dragados is making water and stormwater improvements along Breakwater Avenue as part of the New Harbor Bridge Utility Relocation Project. The contractor will temporarily close Breakwater Avenue between E Causeway and W Surfside Boulevard to construct the proposed improvements. The temporary closure will remain in place until utility construction is complete. A detour will be in place to guide motorists around the closure. Local businesses and residents will have local access at all times during construction. Work is expected to last several months.

Caldwell Street – Mexico Street to Brownlee Boulevard (Guerra Underground)

The subcontractor for Flat Iron Dragados is installing a new wastewater line between Mexico Street and Brownlee Boulevard as part of the New Harbor Bridge Utility Relocation Project. Construction is progressing and is now in its final phase. A temporary street closure of Caldwell Street between Mexico Street and Brownlee Boulevard will be in place for the final phase. A temporary intersection closure of Caldwell Street and Mexico Street will be in place as construction progresses to the west. Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic around the temporary street closure. Residents will always have access during construction. Construction is expected to last several months.

Carancahua Street – Agnes Street to Coopers Alley

A contractor for private development is constructing a new driveway and sidewalk along Carancahua Street. The contractor will temporarily close travel lanes between Kinney Street and Coopers Alley to construct the proposed improvements. The closure will remain in place until construction is complete. Local businesses and residents will have local access at all times during construction. Construction is expected to last one month.

Chaparral Street – Palo Alto Street to Belden Street

A contractor for Spectrum is installing new underground facilities along Chaparral Street and across Power Street. The contractor will implement daily temporary lane closures along Chaparral Street and Power Street to establish a work area. Temporary sidewalk closures and temporary parking restrictions near the intersection of Chaparral Street and Power Street will also be implemented. Motorists will have residential and business access at all times. Construction is expected to last one month.

Chaparral Street – Coopers Alley Intersection

A contractor for AEP Texas is installing underground facilities on South Chaparral Street at the intersection of Coopers Alley. The contractor will temporarily close Coopers Alley to Eastbound traffic from South Chapparal Street to North Mesquite Street. Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic around the temporary street closure. Work at this location is expected to last one month.

Denver Avenue – Rossiter Street to Ropes Drive

Corpus Christi Water Department (CCW) is making water line improvements along Denver Avenue. The contractor for CCW is implementing temporary lane closures along Denver Avenue to construct a new water line. Other temporary lane or street closures along the project limits may occur as construction progresses.

Street excavations will be temporarily backfilled with limestone base up to the finished grade. A contractor for Public Works will then implement temporary lane closures to repair the street pavement. Motorists will have residential access at all times. Construction is expected to last several months.

Elizabeth Street – 11th and 12Th Street Intersection

A contractor for Corpus Christi Water Department is repairing a wastewater lift station between 11th Street and 12th Street, near the intersection of Elizabeth Street. The contractor is positioning pumps at Elizabeth Street for a temporary bypass line across the intersection. The contractor is implementing a temporary intersection closure to protect the bypass line during repairs. Motorists will continue to have local access up to the closure. A detour will be in place to guide traffic around the temporary closure. Construction is expected to last several months.

Greely Drive – Belmeade Drive to Evergreen Drive

The contractor for private development is constructing a waterline across Greely Drive and has implemented temporary street closures between Belmeade Drive and Evergreen Drive. Greely Drive will be temporarily closed to all traffic between Belmeade Drive and Evergreen Drive. Motorists will have local access up to the closure, and a detour will be in place to guide traffic around the temporary closure. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

Green Gate Drive – Surrounding Neighborhood Streets

A communication contractor is working on upgrading cable television lines and will be installing facilities in the Green Gate Drive neighborhood. The contractor will implement various temporary sidewalks and lane closures to facilitate their work zone. Motorists will have residential access at all times.

Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. Construction is expected to last several months.

Guadalupe Drive – Surrounding Neighborhood Streets

A communication contractor is working on a fiber build project and will install facilities in the Guadalupe Drive neighborhood.

The contractor will implement various temporary sidewalk closures and lane closures to facilitate their work zone. The contractor will maintain residential access at all times during construction.

Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. Construction is expected to last several months.

Green Branch Drive – Surrounding Neighborhood Streets

A communication contractor is working on a fiber build project and will install facilities in the Green Trail Drive neighborhood. The contractor will implement various temporary sidewalk closures and lane closures to facilitate their work zone. The contractor will maintain residential access at all times during construction. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. Construction is expected to last several months.

Green Trail Drive – Surrounding Neighborhood Streets

A communication contractor is working on a fiber build project and will install facilities in the Green Trail Drive neighborhood. The contractor will implement various temporary sidewalk closures and lane closures to facilitate their work zone. The contractor will maintain residential access at all times during construction. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. Construction is expected to last several months.

Hall Avenue – Lantana Street to Benys Road

A contractor for Corpus Christi Independent School District is performing construction activities for the new Gibson Elementary School along Hall Avenue right of way. The contractor will implement daily temporary lane closures along the school’s property at various times during construction. Contractors will maintain residential access at all times.

Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. Construction is expected to last several months.

Hampshire Road – Lantana Street to Benys Road

A contractor for Corpus Christi Independent School District is performing construction activities for the new Gibson Elementary School along Hampshire Road right of way. The contractor will implement daily temporary lane closures along the school’s property at various times during construction. Contractors will maintain residential access at all times.

Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. Construction is expected to last several months.

Holly Road – North 286 Access Road to Ayers Street

A contractor for private development is installing a new waterline along Holly Road. The contractor is implementing temporary daily lane closure on the eastbound travel lanes of Holly Road between North 286 Access Road and Ayers Street. Motorists will have business access at times during construction. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

Kinney Street – North Water Street to South Chaparral Street

A contractor for AEP Texas is installing underground facilities along Kinney Street. The contractor will temporarily close Kinney Street from North Water Street to South Chaparral Street. Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic around the temporary street closure. Work at this location is expected to last one month.

Kinney Street – South Tancahua Street Intersection

A Contractor for a private developer is installing a new sidewalk on Kinney Street at the intersection of South Tancahua Street. The contractor will implement temporary sidewalk closures at this intersection. Kinney Street will temporarily be closed to Westbound traffic from South Tancahua Street to Carizo Street. Work at this location is expected to last several weeks.

Water Street – Kinney Street Intersection

A contractor for AEP Texas is installing underground facilities along North Water Street at the Kinney Street intersection. The contractor will implement lane reductions on North Water Street approaching Kinney Street and restrict turns at this intersection. Work at this location is expected to last one month.

Park Avenue – South Water Street to South Chaparral Street

A contractor for AEP Texas is installing underground facilities along Park Avenue. The contractor will implement a temporary full street closure of Park Avenue from South Water Street to South Chaparral Street. Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic around the temporary street closure. Work at this location is expected to last several months.

Port Avenue – Horne Road to Baldwin Boulevard (Clark Pipeline)

The contractor is replacing a 16-inch water main along South Port Avenue from Horne Road to Baldwin Boulevard. Construction has progressed into the next phase. However, Southbound Port Avenue will remain reduced to one lane between Baldwin Boulevard and Tarlton Street, utilizing the center turn lane as the travel lane. Northbound Port Avenue travel lanes will not be affected. In addition, other lane closures along the project limits may occur for lateral waterline installations. Construction at this location is estimated to last several months.

Port Avenue – Andrews Drive Intersection

A contractor for Corpus Christi Water Department is performing emergency maintenance to a wastewater manhole at the intersection of Port Avenue and Andrews Drive. Travel lanes on Port Avenue are reduced to two lanes, one for each direction. Andrews Street Intersection is temporarily closed at Port Avenue. Motorists will have local access at all times, and a detour will be in place to guide traffic around the temporary closure. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

River Run Road – Surrounding Neighborhood Streets

A communication contractor is working on a fiber build project and will install facilities in the River Run Road neighborhood.

The contractor will implement various temporary sidewalks and lane closures to facilitate their work zone. Motorists will have residential access at all times.

Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. Construction is expected to last several months.

Rodd Field Road – Presidents Drive to Yorktown Boulevard

A contractor for the Regional Transportation Authority is constructing driveway approaches to a new bus stop on Rodd Field Road. To perform construction, the contractor is implementing temporary lane closures in the southbound direction of Rodd Field Road. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

Shoreline Boulevard – Park Avenue to Born Street

A contractor for AEP Texas is installing underground facilities along Shoreline Boulevard. The contractor will implement temporary lane reductions along both directions of Shoreline Boulevard. Work at this location is expected to last several months. Motorists will have access to businesses at all times. Work at this location is expected to last several months.

Starr Street – North Mesquite Street Intersection

A communication contractor is installing new fiber optic cable along Starr Street. The contractor will implement temporary sidewalk closures and temporary parking restrictions on the approach to the intersection of Starr Street and North Mesquite Street. Work at this location is expected to last several weeks.

Tancahua Street – Coopers Alley to Kinney Street

A Contractor for a private developer is installing a new sidewalk along South Tancahua Street. The contractor will implement temporary sidewalk closures and lane reductions along Tancahua Street from Blucher Street to Kinney Street. Work at this location is expected to last several weeks.

Water Street – Park Avenue to Broadway Court

A contractor for AEP Texas is installing underground facilities along South Water Street. The contractor will implement lane reductions on Water Street from Park Avenue to Broadway Court. Side streets intersecting the work zone may experience temporary intersection closures or movement restrictions. Motorists will have access to businesses at all times. Work at this location is expected to last several months.

West River Drive – Surrounding Neighborhood Streets

A communication contractor is working on a fiber build project and will install facilities in the West River Drive neighborhood.

The contractor will implement various temporary sidewalk closures and lane closures to facilitate their work zone. The contractor will maintain residential access at all times during construction.

Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. Construction is expected to last several months.

Wood River Drive – Surrounding Neighborhood Streets

A communication contractor is working on a fiber build project and installing facilities in the Wood River Drive Neighborhood.

The contractor will implement various temporary sidewalk closures and lane closures to facilitate their work zone. Motorists will have residential access at all times.

Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. Construction is expected to last several months.

Yorktown Boulevard – Cimarron Boulevard to Bichon Drive

A contractor for the Regional Transportation Authority is constructing driveway approaches to a new bus stop on Yorktown Boulevard. To perform construction, the contractor is implementing temporary lane closures in the eastbound direction of Yorktown Boulevard. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. Construction is expected to last several days.

SPECIAL EVENT PERMITTED CLOSURES:

Corpus Christi Food Truck Festival – Downtown Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Downtown is hosting its 6th Annual Food Truck Festival Saturday, April 1. Temporary full street closures will be implemented on Peoples Street, from Mesquite Street and Water Street, and Chaparral Street, from Starr Street to Schatzell Street. Temporary street closures will be removed the Sunday morning.

The public should expect to see NO PARKING signage in place Thursday morning. Enforcement of these parking restrictions will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon.