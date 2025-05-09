Storm leaves thousands without power, damages homes in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nearly 7,000 residents lost power when a severe storm hit some parts of Nueces County, causing extensive damage to some homes and property. Crews are working to restore electricity to affected areas.

Trees were snapped, power lines downed, and structures destroyed when the unexpected storm swept through the area.

"And all of a sudden, my daughter's phone went off, and she's like, oh, it's a severe warning, Mom," Alisha Contreras said.

According to Contreras, the storm then intensified quickly.

"Within minutes, it was just lighting lighting and the rain," Contreras said.

For many residents like Manuel Delgado, the storm's intensity was unprecedented.

"I've never seen something like that," Delgado said.

Delgado later received a concerning call from his neighbor about storm damage to his property.

"Your roof. The wind has blown your roof," Delgado said.

Despite severe roof damage to his home, Delgado considers himself fortunate that the situation wasn't worse.

Further down in Robstown, the Ortiz family witnessed additional destruction, including an overturned vehicle and a completely destroyed structure nearby.

"My dad came out. There were some people that were yelling help help help. There is a neighbor stuck there," Ortiz said.

Nueces Electric Cooperative reports that nearly 7,000 meters lost power at the storm's peak. Crews from three neighboring cooperatives have been working continuously to restore service, bringing outages down to under 2,000.

A spokesperson for NEC Co-op Energy said they expect to have 50% of the remaining outages restored by tonight.

Full statement:

"Our crews have been working around the clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. This storm caused significant damage, including many broken poles and downed lines, which unfortunately take time to repair. At the height of the outage, nearly 7,000 meters were affected. Thanks to the tireless efforts of our team, alongside crews from Jackson, Victoria, and Medina cooperatives, that number has been reduced to just under 2,000.

We didn’t mess around. Crews worked through the night, moving from one outage to the next without pause, and we won’t stop until every member’s lights are back on. We want our members to know that we understand how frustrating it is to be without power, and we deeply appreciate your patience. Your safety and comfort matter to us, and we’re committed to getting power restored to every home we serve.

We’re expecting to have service restored to 50% of the remaining outages by tonight, and we’ll share a more detailed update at 6 p.m. For the latest information, please check our outage map on our website or follow us on social media."

