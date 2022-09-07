Stolen bike brings community together to make things right

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 16-year-old Michael was riding his bicycle outside his mother's apartment complex Monday night when he was called inside.

Covered in mosquitoes, he dropped the bike outside and ran into the house.

When Michael's mother went back out to retrieve the bike, she noticed her autistic son's bike was gone.

This left Michael heartbroken so his mother reached out to the Kingsville Police and the Facebook community about the bike to see if she could get it back.

Immediately, R.N. Gutierrez and Viola Perez got involved to make it right.

Gutierrez let members of his car club, "Vertically Challenged", know about the situation and everyone began donating money.

With the donations received, a new bike was bought for Michael with leftover funds used to purchase snacks that will be placed in the bike's "snack basket".

Michael's favorite place to eat, Whataburger, also heard about the theft and are preparing him a gift basket loaded up with gift cards.

R.N. and Viola plan to surprise Michael after school with the new bike and all his goodies.

