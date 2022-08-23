Still no cause on massive grass fire near Aransas Pass

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — An investigation underway near Aransas Pass following a weekend grass fire.

San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera the fire broke out Saturday afternoon along TX 35 Bypass between Rockport and Aransas Pass.

Approximately 75 firefighters from several different agencies, along with 45 different pieces of equipment, were needed on-scene.

The Aransas Pass Fire Department said in a Facebook post Monday that the heavy brush posed a challenge to crews as they worked to put out the blaze.

Crews had difficulty getting brush trucks in due to the terrain, heavy brush, and large storm ditches.

Thanks to the overnight rain, the fire was finally put out around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Fire officials told KRIS 6 News the blaze scorched around 205 acres.

One firefighter that was helping crews was treated for dehydration and was released.

There were no reports of any other injuries.

Fire officials are still trying to determine what started the blaze.