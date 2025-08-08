Steel Dynamics, TFW Construction to hold benefit BBQ this Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Steel Dynamics and TFW Construction are hosting a barbecue benefit fundraiser for two of their team members, including John Michael Gomez Jr.

The 19-year-old who was shot at a Southside house party over the weekend.

John Michael's mother tells Kris 6 News he was shot five times, damaging four of his organs. Because of his injuries, Gomez will not be able to work for a while, losing out on his income.

Employees with both Steel Dynamics and TFW Construction hope the fundraiser can take care of some of his medical expenses.

Kris 6 News also caught up with John Michael Gomez, the 19-year-old's dad, who is grateful for the support from the community, and his son's co-workers.

"I want to say thank you to everybody that's showing support to my son," Gomez said. "We really appreciate it, and he's going to be okay."

The fundraiser will take place this Saturday, August 9, from 11 a.m., until they sell out. Smoked chicken sausage with all the trimmings and a drink will be sold for $15 a plate.

It will be held at TFW's main office, located at 6654 Leopard Street.

