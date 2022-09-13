State health officials hold COVID-19 vaccine event in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New COVID-19 boosters from Moderna and Pfizer are now available and the Texas Department of State Health Services is trying to get the word out.

Tuesday they held a COVID-19 vaccine event over at the Walmart on South Padre Island Drive.

In addition to getting those new boosters, there was a lot of family friendly activities to take part in, including face painting, a photo selfie wall, and an arcade style basketball game.

If you want to learn more about how you can get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster click here.

