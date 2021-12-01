Start of JFK Causeway maintenance work pushed back again

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work that was scheduled to happen this morning along the JFK Causeway has been rescheduled again.

The Texas Department of Transportation told us on Tuesday that work was scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. last night. But this morning, a sign has been put up on the bridge saying it's now scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Thursday.

TXDOT contractors will start by setting up barriers when the project does begin.

Then, traffic will be shifted to the two outside lanes on the bridge. That will be in effect until June 1 of next year with a temporary opening during the Beach to Bay Marathon on May 21.

During Phase II of the project, all four lanes will be open from June 1 through Nov. 30 during hurricane season in case of evacuation.

And in the final phase, the traffic pattern will be returned to two lane closures from December 2022 through the completion of the project in the spring of 2023.

To avoid traffic backups, you can take Texas State Highway 361 or Park Road 22.