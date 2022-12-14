Start of barge removal delayed by surf conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first day of a salvage operation to remove the barge stuck near the Packery Channel jetty got off to a slow start.

Divers had planned to assess the condition of that barge Wednesday morning but dangerous diving conditions delayed that mission.

The cold front that moved through the area early Wednesday caused rough surf in the Packery Channel area.

James Gill regularly surfs near Packery Channel, he says he doesn't think the salvage team will be able to remove the barge.

Gill says, "It is settled way down into the sand. It used to be all above water, one part down low and the other part up high. Now it's more than half way sunk underneath. I can actually paddle over and when you think about the fact that has dredged down into the sand and how much it weighs, and probably sand has infiltrated, I just don't see how they're going to move it out of there."

Another dive attempt is planned for whenever surf conditions improve.

Barring any further weather delays, the removal of the barge is expected to take up to 2 weeks.