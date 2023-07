CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starbucks is continuing to expand. A new location is being built at Leopard St. and Nueces Bay.

KRIS 6 reached out to the city of Corpus Christi for more information.

The city confirmed a permit was issued in March to begin construction. The project is being handled by Brazos Contractors.

KRIS 6 reached out to the contractor to get more information and an opening date.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Brazos Contractors had not responded.

We will be sure to keep you updated.