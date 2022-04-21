Staples Street Meat Market begins construction on new location.

Folks at the Staples Street Meat Market began their next journey on Thursday as they broke ground on their new location.

It will have a larger parking lot, drive through, a dining area, a patio area, and they will begin home delivery. It's also less than a block north of the current location.

"And hopefully serve the community better with a modernized facility, with a better parking lot and updated and upgraded more modern facility," Michael Meehan, Staples Street Meat Market owner said.

Construction is expected to finish early next year.