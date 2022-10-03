St. John's United Methodist Church kicks off Fall with annual pumpkin patch

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's October, and that means St. John's United Methodist Church is the place to go to get your pumpkins.

The pumpkin patch is now open Monday thru Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until dark and on Sundays from 12:30 p.m. until dark. Admission is free.

Photo areas for this year's pumpkin patch have increased from three to six different spots that are decorated festively for families to enjoy.

St. John's United Methodist Church, located at 5300 S Alameda St., has around 5,000 pumpkins ready for purchase.

"Buy your pumpkin here to benefit the Children’s Ministry at St. John’s UMC. We will have pumpkins of all sizes, shapes, and colors," said organizers.

"We are planning some special story or craft activities after school and on weekends," added staff.

For more information, visit the St. John's United Methodist Church website or call (361) 991-4342.

Storytime: Contact Glenda Sanders @ 361-946-9508 (cell or text) to volunteer or to schedule groups ages 4 to 7.

