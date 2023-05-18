Spring commencements for Del Mar College and TAMU-CC set for this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — It's graduation season, and several graduations are coming up at the American Bank Center, including Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and Del Mar College.

TAMU-CC Graduation:

TAMU-CC's Spring 2023 graduate commencement is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Guest seating will be general admission, and no tickets are required to enter the ceremony. There is no guest limit per graduate; however, please note that guest seating in the arena is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Arena doors open one hour prior to the ceremony.

College of Education and Human Development, College of Engineering, and College of Liberal Arts ceremonies will begin at 10:00 a.m. College of Business, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, and College of Science ceremonies will begin at 2:00 p.m.

TAMU-CC Colleges will graduate as follows:

Del Mar College Spring 2023 graduate commencement is scheduled for May 19 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. According to Del Mar College officials, parking for guests is $10 in all lots.

American Bank Center policies:

The American Bank Center has a strict bag policy. Any bags larger than a clutch bag will need to be clear; however, bags smaller than 12″x12″x6″ will be permitted inside American Bank Center.

"We do allow each member of the party to bring in a large clear Ziploc bag, including children, of their belongings. Guests who have bags larger than this size will be asked to return them to their vehicles," said American Bank Center officials.

All bags will also be searched for prohibited items at entry before walking through the metal detectors at the front doors.

Smoking is not permitted in the arena, auditorium, or convention center, including e-cigarettes, at any time. Smoking must be a minimum of 50ft away from any entrance to the American Bank Center.

To learn more about prohibited items at the American Bank Center, click here.