Spring break this year "manageable" for Port Aransas police

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite a foggy monday, vacationers headed to the beach to enjoy the day.

Many groups were spread out across the beaches of Port Aransas, sticking t o their cluster of people.

"It’s been a very manageable spring break for us," Chief Scott Burroughs said, Port Aransas Police Department. "The crowds have been a little bit lower for most the week than we’ve seen in years past. Except for last Saturday was very busy, or very crowded, but not terribly busy for us."

Not much going on to worry the police of Port Aransas. And the beach curfew, prohibiting drinking alcohol after 6 P.M. They really haven’t had to enforce.

"The crowds are well behaved we’ve only made 40 arrests for the entire week," Scot said. "Typically we make somewhere around 100 to 150 arrests a week."

He said of those 40, half were alcohol related they other half related to drugs and existing warrants.

Burroughs said Port Aransas has struck a good balance during spring break. As of late, it’s been the go to spot for family vacations.

"In years past the beach has been dominated by, lets call it what it is, by drunks and rowdy behavior and i think that’s driven away a lot of the families," said Scott. "And then about the last eight or nine years we’ve started seeing a trend towards more families. We’ve finally struck the right balance where we have a small section of beach where the partiers are still hanging out. But probably 75 to 80 percent of the beach is families right now.”

He’s thinking this trend will continue throughout the year.

"It’s a great place to come bring your family," Scott said. "It’s probably going to become the family destination for all the beaches in the state of Texas. You want a safe place to bring your kids, come to the beach, Port Aransas is your place."