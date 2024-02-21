Spring Break Horse Camp introduces students to horseback riding

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Saddle up horse lovers! Spring Break 2024 is coming up and many parents are looking for different camps to send their children to during the intermission.

The Corpus Christi Horse House is hosting a series ofSpring Break Camps for Corpus Christi Independent School District and Flour Bluff Independent School District students in grades 1st through 8th.

Horseback riding , mounted games, an obstacle course, a horse education station, and guided horse craft will be featured at the camps.

The 5-day camp runs from Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Th cost is $500 and includes a trial ride on Friday and a camp T-shirt.

The 2-day camp runs on Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A second session runs on Wednesday, March 13 and Thursday, March 14. The cost is $250.

The 1-day camp takes place on Friday, March 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the cost is $125.

For more information, visit the Corpus Christi Horse House website or send an email to january@corpuschristihouse.com