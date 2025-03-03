Spring Break camps offer fun learning opportunities for kids in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Families looking for engaging activities for their children during Spring Break have several options, including horse camps, arts and crafts sessions, and sports activities.

CCTX Animal Adventures Horse Camp

CCTX Animal Adventures is hosting horse camps at The Horse House during spring break. Kids will learn the basics of horsemanship, including catching, tying, grooming, saddling, and riding. The camp also features games, crafts, and opportunities to meet other animals on the hobby farm.

“We do try to focus on small kid groups. We try not to have hundreds of kids. So, it’s a really good chance for them to have an intimate pairing with the animals and our staff,” said owner January Goette.

Goette highlighted the unique nature of the camp.

“We will teach you all the basics of horsemanship—from catching your horse, tying your horse, saddling, grooming, and riding. So, you get a little bit of everything on general horsemanship and how to handle these animals safely,” she explained.

Horse House

Two camp options are available: a five-day camp for $550 and a two-day weekend camp for $275. The five-day camp is from March 10 to March 14, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The two-day camp is on the weekends of March 8 and March 9 or March 15 and March 16. The Saturday and Sunday camps run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Goette encouraged families to consider the experience. “I just would really encourage people to invest some time into their kids and invest some time into learning something new. I know this isn’t typical—what we don’t see in Corpus Christi—but that’s what makes it special and unique,” she said.

You can email january@corpuschristihorse.com or visit www.corpuschristihorse.com for more information.

Spring Break

Spark Spring Break Camp

For kids interested in creative activities, the Spark Spring Break Camp will run from March 10–14. The camp offers arts and crafts, indoor games, and science projects for children ages 6–16. The fee is $30 per child for the weekly session.

City of Corpus Christi

Vacation Station Camp

The city’s Vacation Station Camp will also take place March 10–14, running from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily. The camp will be held at Galvan Elementary School and Calallen East Elementary School. The cost is $30 per child per day.

City of Corpus Christi

Youth Sports Camps

Young athletes can register for the city’s Youth Basketball Camp, scheduled for March 10-13 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Ben Garza Gym. The camp is open to children ages 8 to 17 and costs $70 to enroll. Online registration is now available. Registration will close on March 8.

A Youth Volleyball Camp is also available for children ages 8 to 17, with the same fee as the basketball camp. It will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the Corpus Christi Gym, located at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway. The four-day volleyball camp also begins March 10.

Click here for registration information.

City of Corpus Christi