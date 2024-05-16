Spring 2024 commencements for Del Mar College and TAMU-CC get underway this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It's graduation season, and several graduations are coming up at the American Bank Center, including Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and Del Mar College.

DEL MAR COLLEGE Graduation:

Del Mar College's Spring 2024graduate commencement is scheduled for Friday, May 17, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Del Mar kindly requested that each graduate only pick up the number of tickets they needed from May 1st - May 15th and share any extra tickets with other graduates.

If there are any unused tickets, we will distribute them on Thursday and Friday before the graduation ceremony on a first-come, first-served basis. We hope that you will help us spread the joy of this occasion by sharing your tickets with others.

Please refrain from purchasing these tickets, as Del Mar officials will distribute any remaining tickets to you. Del Mar College does not charge for commence tickets. This has been a free event for you and your family.

TAMU-CC Graduation:

TAMU-CC's Spring 2024 graduate commencement is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Guest seating will be general admission, and no tickets are required to enter the ceremony. There is no guest limit per graduate; however, please note that guest seating in the arena is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Arena doors open one hour before the ceremony.

College of Education and Human Development, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Health Sciences, and Science will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Colleges of Business, Engineering and Computer Science, and the School of Arts, Media, & Communication will begin at 2:00 p.m.

American Bank Center policies:

The American Bank Center has a strict bag policy. Any bags larger than a clutch bag will need to be clear; however, bags smaller than 12″x12″x6″ will be permitted inside the American Bank Center.

"We do allow each member of the party to bring in a large clear Ziploc bag, including children, of their belongings. Guests who have bags larger than this size will be asked to return them to their vehicles," said American Bank Center officials.

All bags will also be searched for prohibited items at entry before walking through the metal detectors at the front doors.

Smoking is not permitted in the arena, auditorium, or convention center, including e-cigarettes, at any time. Smoking must be a minimum of 50 feet away from any entrance to the American Bank Center.

To learn more about prohibited items at the American Bank Center, click here.