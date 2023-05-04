Splurge of new businesses opening in Robstown

The city of Robstown held three ribbon cuttings the last few weeks and are holding three more this week. All the small businesses that are opening up in Robstown are meant to grow the city in the right direction.

Robstown Mayor Gilbert Gomez said the boost of new businesses comes in phases. Although the new attractions may be small, they will make a huge impact.

"That's what it's all about, small businesses," Gomez said. "They're the ones who create the jobs for the community, provide revenue and places for people to enjoy and go out there to eat and do activity in their business."

One of the new businesses is The Inside Scoop. It's a boba, ice cream and snack shop. They started as a mobile truck and since then, have expanded with popularity.

They have been at their new location in Robstown since April, but will soon open their new party room at their ribbon cutting. The party room is available for everyone to rent and already has many bookings, including one from Gomez.

The Inside Scoop is attracting visitors from not only Robstown, but surrounding towns like Alice, Driscoll and Bishop.

Gomez said he hopes businesses like these attract visitors to extend their stay.

Co-owner Randall Salazar said they planted their seeds in Robstown to give back to the community they call home.

"To be able to now have an establishment that will hopefully be a staple in the community is great. As far as employment and stuff, we have a few students from the Robstown High School that are employed with us, as well as a few young adults. I'm thankful we're able to help them with that," Salazar said.

Salazar said he didn't have it easy growing up and is proud of how far he's come as a local business owner. He hopes to inspire others, including his own workers, that they too can chase their dreams.

The Inside Scoop worker Alize Cortinas said what excites her the most about the splurge of new businesses is staying connected with the community.

"My favorite part is my customers. I love getting to know them when they come in. Their names and their orders; it's fun getting to do that," Cortinas said.

Cortinas said not only did the new, local business encourage her to know more about her community. It also pushed her to break out of her shell, blossoming with a new and profound confidence.

If any business is interested in starting up or expanding, Gomez said Robstown is the place to do it.

"We have two major highways that go through here. We have a lot of people traveling back and forth to Laredo, the Valley or Houston. Those people will be able to stop by a local business and enjoy themselves also," Gomez said.

Gomez encourages any future businesses looking to get started to give the City of Robstown a call at (361) 387-4589.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremonies for the following:



Carnivores Bar and Grill - Friday, May 5

Grace Martinez's Hometown Nutrition - Saturday, May 6

The Inside Scoop - Monday, May 8

The Inside Scoop is on TikTok @theinsidescoop.tx and Instagram at theinsidescoop2022. They can also be found at Corpus Christi Hooks games this 2023 season.