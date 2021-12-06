SPID ramp reversals continue this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ramp reversal on South Padre Island Drive will continue this week.

TxDOT officials say the work requires lane closures between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. every day this week. Work will include the eastbound mainlanes for barrier work along with closures on the eastbound Airline Road exit ramp and Weber Road and Everhart Road entrance ramps.

Drivers should expect delays and detours in area and should plan accordingly.

Work on the project was put in hold for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Details of the work include:

Eastbound Mainlane and Entrance Ramp Closures

Sunday (12/5) through Tuesday (12/7), 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. EACH NIGHT: All eastbound SH 358 mainlanes will be closed between Everhart and Staples Street for barrier work.

Eastbound SH 358 drivers will exit at Everhart, continue on the eastbound frontage road, and re-enter after Staples. The eastbound entrance ramps from Weber and Everhart will also be closed. Drivers may enter the eastbound SH 358 mainlanes after Staples.



Eastbound Airline Road Exit Ramp Closure

Wednesday (12/8) and Thursday (12/9), 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. EACH NIGHT: The eastbound Airline exit ramp will be closed while workers continue wall and ramp work. Drivers may use the Staples exit ramp as an alternative exit.

Westbound Airline Road Exit Ramp Closure

Friday (12/10), 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: The westbound Airline exit ramp will be closed for concrete work at the high mast illumination structure. Drivers may use the Rodd Field Road/Nile exit ramp as an alternative exit.

Meanwhile, these recurring closures are planned:

SH 358 Eastbound Frontage Road

Daytime and nighttime single-lane closures will continue on the eastbound frontage road at various locations between Ayers Street and Airline. Driveway access to all businesses and properties will always remain open.

SH 358 Westbound Frontage Road

Sunday (12/5) through Tuesday (12/7), daily and nightly: The westbound frontage road left lane will remain closed daily and nightly from west of Carroll Lane to the Kostoryz Road exit ramp for sign column work.

SH 358 Turnarounds

The SH 358 eastbound-to-westbound frontage road turnarounds at Staples will have intermittent daytime and nighttime closures as needed for overpass widening and painting work. Drivers may instead make left turns at the intersection which will remain open.

The SH 358 westbound-to-eastbound frontage road turnaround at Staples will have intermittent daytime and nighttime closures as needed for overpass widening and painting work. Drivers may instead make left turns at the intersection which will remain open.

All work is weather permitting. Lane closures are subject to change without notice.