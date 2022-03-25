Watch
Special Olympics Texas Basketball competition kicks off in Kingsville

Posted at 6:11 PM, Mar 25, 2022
KINGSVILLE, Texas — There was some big excitement over at H.M. King High School on Friday. It was the opening ceremony for the Special Olympics Texas Basketball competition.

Nine students from different Coastal Bend school districts are taking part in this two-day event.

"We're very excited to host this event," said Kingsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Cissy Reynolds-Perez. "It's a very special event. To host the basketball competition here is something we're very proud of."

The competition ends Saturday.

We wish all of the athletes luck.

