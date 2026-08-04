Special Hearts in the Arts gives people with special needs a stage to shine in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Music, dance, theater and art — every class at Special Hearts in the Arts is an opportunity for young adults with special needs to learn, create and express themselves.

"I'm so grateful to Ms. Sherry Davis who had this vision. Many years ago, God put it in her heart to create special arts in the arts, and her dream has come to fruition," Carlos Lopez said.

The program offers weekly fine arts classes and gives participants the chance to showcase their talents in performances.

"I like to dance and I play my guitar," Joe said.

"It gives us a positive platform to be able to perform, just like anybody else," Ruby Hernandez said.

For families, it's about more than the performances.

"It brings me a lot of heartfelt joy to see my brother in a space that he feels very welcomed and everyone has a smiling face every single time he comes," Margarita Velasquez said.

Special Hearts in the Arts, now located at 4411 Gollihar, continues to provide a space where talent and inclusion go hand in hand.

"When our stars are on stage, they are not defined by their disabilities. They're recognized for their talents and their creativity and all the hard work they put into entertaining," Idali Duarte Montes said.

Those who would like to support their mission can make a donation through the "Just 5" campaign.

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