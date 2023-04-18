Southwest Airlines flights resume after FAA requested ground stop

Southwest Airlines has lifted its brief ground stop on all of its departures as of Tuesday morning after the FAA requested the airline to pause all departures.

One flight departing from the Corpus Christi International Airport to Houston-Hobby Airport was delayed during the ground stop, but has resumed on time.

In response to a tweet from a customer, Southwest said, “We have had to implement a ground stop as a result of intermittent issues that were experienced, and we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible.”

The FAA did not give the reason it requested the pause.

Form more information on Southwest Airline flights departing from CCIA, visit their website here.

