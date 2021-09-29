Southside Tacos employee whose bike was stolen receives new bike thanks to community support

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The community really came together to help out the employee of a southside restaurant after the bike that he uses to get to work was stolen last week.

Elijah Cavazos works as a dishwasher at Southside Tacos, and he took the news pretty hard when he learned his bike was stolen. The owner of Southside Tacos posted a picture of the suspect and offered a $100 gift certificate as a reward.

"Honestly, I did not expect the amount of support coming from the very people who had such good will to the people who have taken their time to help me out to get me back on my feet so I can go back to hard work again, thank you it really means a lot to me , words cannot describe," said Cavazos.

Cavazos was gifted with a new bike thanks to the community's support.

The person who stole Cavazos' bike still hasn't been caught. If you have any information, you are asked to call CCPD.