Southside power outage affecting 1,815 customers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP Texas crews are responding to an outage that originally left approximately 1,815 customers without power on the south side of Corpus Christi.

AEP spokesman Omar Lopez says a small equipment failure caused the outage.

Our AEP Texas crews are responding to an outage that left approximately 1,815 customers without power on the south side of Corpus Christi. The initial estimate restoration time is projected for 7 p.m.; however, this projection could change. — AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) April 8, 2021

The initial estimate restoration time is projected for 7 p.m., but AEP officials say this projection could change.