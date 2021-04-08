Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Southside power outage affecting 1,815 customers

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file image.
Approximately 1,815 AEP customers on the southside lost power late Thursday afternoon.
Power outages reported on south side
Posted at 5:17 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 18:21:45-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP Texas crews are responding to an outage that originally left approximately 1,815 customers without power on the south side of Corpus Christi.

AEP spokesman Omar Lopez says a small equipment failure caused the outage.

The initial estimate restoration time is projected for 7 p.m., but AEP officials say this projection could change.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education