Southside elementary school graduates re-zoned for 2023-2024 school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District has announced that Zachary Kolda Elementary School graduates will be zoned for Harold C. Kaffie Middle School for the 2023-2024 school year.

The school district said in a release that in 2019, Kolda students were zoned to Dorothy Adkins Middle School to relieve overcrowding at Kaffie, but now the rapid growth in the city's south side has brought rapid growth to Adkins.

“As we look at our long-range planning, we wanted to go ahead and let families know about a change we will need to make in 2023. With the addition of a second gymnasium at Kaffie and a review of their enrollment numbers, we determined it is in the best interest of students and staff that Kolda students proceed to Kaffie and then on to Veterans Memorial High School,” said Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez in a release.

The district plans to include exceptions for Kolda students with siblings who will be in seventh or eighth grade at Adkins in 2023-2024.