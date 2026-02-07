South Texas Trail Riders begin 67th annual journey to San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas Trail Riders kicked off their 67th annual journey to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, continuing a long-standing tradition that brings together riders and communities across South Texas.

Riders started the day early with breakfast at the Tynan Campgrounds and headed to their first stop in Sinton for lunch. The annual ride works to "keep the cowboy way of life alive" through this cherished regional tradition.

The South Texas Trail Riders organization focuses on promoting horsemanship, riding and fellowship while honoring the legacy of original trail riders. The group also works to advance livestock raising and agricultural interests throughout the region.

"We've lost a lot of our older generation that was very keen and into trailriding and they have since passed. So we must continue and educate the new generation on what we're about why we do this," Travis Culpepper said.

Culpepper serves as trail boss for the South Texas Trail Riders.

The trailride continues through next week, ending with a grand entrance at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

