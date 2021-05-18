South Texas Military Task Force visits city council

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council was paid a visit Tuesday by the Executive Director of the South Texas Military Task Force.

It was more than just a courtesy call.

Kresten Cook was on a mission to educate. He gave city council members a crash course on what the South Texas Military Task Force is all about.

Their mission is simple and at the same time complex. The task force works to increase awareness of the military and economic value it represents to our community.

Texas has 15 major military installations. Three of those installations are in the Coastal Bend. The are, Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Naval Air Station Kingsville and the Corpus Christi Army Depot.

The naval air stations provide training to pilots in the Navy, Marines, Coast Guard and from Allied countries.

The Corpus Christi Army Depot is the world's largest helicopter repair facility and one of the larges employers in the Coastal Bend.

The local economic impact from these facilities is $5 billion a year. That's why the South Texas Military Task force was created, to make sure these installations don't fall victim to another round of base closures.

The task force is made up of area business leaders, industry representatives, military and elected officials.

The city council has invited the various commanders of our local installations to come by in person and speak to the city council.