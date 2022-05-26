South Texas Little League teams play in honor of Eliahana Torres

BEEVILLE, Texas — 10-year-old Eliahana Torres was looking forward to her last softball game of the season.

Sadly, she never got to play. She was shot and killed in her classroom, along with 18 other students and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

On Wednesday, two South Texas softball teams came together to honor Elihanna.

The Astros Junior Softball team in Beeville, along with their opponents, the Rockport Little League, came together before the game.

"Today was her last softball game," said one of the coaches. "She made all-stars. She's not going to make her game tonight, so guess what? We're going to play for her. We're going to come out here and we're all going to do our best and put it down on the softball field for her."

They then held a moment of silence.

Lisa Monjaras, one of the little league coaches, captured the moment and shared it online.

"Words can't describe how deeply this hits home," Monjaras wrote in the post. "Tonight our Little League Junior Softball team, along with our amazing coaches and the Rockport Little League team, came out here and we all took a knee and a moment in honor of this beautiful soul (sic) just a little girl taken way to early. She loved softball just like all these girls on this field, to all the families affected by this know that their names will always be remembered."

Coaches from the Astros Junior Softball team also wore t-shirts and ribbons with Eliahana's photo.

"This is hope and this is what our community does," Lisa told KRIS 6 News. "This is love. I hope that all the softball leagues and teams all do this for this little girl and all the children lost in Uvalde. Our hearts go out to them."