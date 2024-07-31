South Texas humanitarian Eddie Canales dies at 76 after battling cancer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Eddie Canales, 76, the founder of the South Texas Human Rights Center died on July 31.

According to a GoFund me page set up for him. Canales was battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Canales opened the South Texas Human Rights Center in Falfurrias, Texas, in November 2013. His office became the center of philanthropy, advocacy, and humanitarian efforts to help immigrants entering the rugged conditions of South Texas.

Canales noticed an increase in families searching for missing loved ones, many of whom were coming from other countries to the United States. He then began advocating for immigrants and their families, often helping find their missing loved ones.

Canales was known for setting up water stations in rural Brooks County and other surrounding areas to prevent the deaths of undocumented people passing through the terrain in the sweltering South Texas heat.

Canales spent the majority of his life helping people, and so when began battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, his family and friends were ready to return the favor and set up a GoFundMe account.

Organizers on GoFundMe stated, "Eddie has been a tireless labor organizer, human rights advocate, and immigrant rights activist for decades at local, national, and international levels."

Family and friends announced Wednesday morning Canales had passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

"We are heartbroken to share the news that Eddie passed away early this morning. We are keeping this fund open for continued support of his family, and now, his services. We will share more information when it is available. For now, thank you for your love and continued support. Eddie remains in our hearts as a beautiful human being, a generous spirit," added organizers.

