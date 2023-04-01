South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center hosts annual Big Bloom plant sale

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For those who have a green thumb - or wanted to start a garden of their own - they had the perfect opportunity on Saturday.

The South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center's annual Big Bloom mega plant sale took place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With a two-dollar community day entrance fee, the sale gave people access to hundreds of plant varieties. The Big Bloom sale also included ladybug releases, vendors, self-guided garden tours, free parking, food trucks, and animal ambassador meet and greets.

