South Texas Botanical Gardens closes early Friday, unveils new entrance

The South Texas Botanical Gardens will close early Friday to prepare for its Moonlight Magic event that evening.

The gardens will close at 1 p.m. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. and features live music, food, and entertainment.

Visitors should also take note of a new entrance to the gardens. Entry is now through South Oso Parkway, off South Staples Street. The old entrance will only be used for emergencies.

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