South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center offers free Father's Day weekend admission for all dads

CORPUS CHRISIT, Texas — The South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center is offering that special dad in your life free admission this Father's Day weekend.

Here's the catch: all dads must say "Lizards and Snakes" at check-in in order to get in for free.

All dads receive free admission on June 18 and 19 at the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center, located at 8545 South Staples Street.

South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Explore trails, wetlands, gardens, and the boardwalk with the entire family. The "Rep-Tales" exhibit begins at 10:30 am on both days, organizers say.

South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center



Explore trails, wetlands and boardwalk with the important dad in your life.





All memberships are on sale this weekend, with 20% off, and they include a year's worth of free admission, discounts at Turner's Gardenland, Feathered Friends and Co., Nature's Boutique, BIG BLOOM, Nature Camps, free Saturday classes, plus 350 free reciprocal gardens.

"Dad's well-behaved leashed dog is also welcome. Sorry, only dads are free. All other non-members pay general admission," said South Texas Botanical staff.

Face masks are strongly encouraged in the Visitors Center and Education Station classroom.

For more information, visit the South Texas Botanical Garden's website or call 361-852-2100.

