South Side business concerned about food delivery driver theft

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Pam Chavez owner Sam and Louie's on the South Side was recently subjected to a theft by a delivery driver. She said it started like any other delivery driver pick up.

"So the gentleman walked in. What they do is they show the cashier the order. They receive the order and then they actually tap a confirmation button, that they are taking ownership of the order," Chavez said.

But Chavez said the customer never received his order, following the driver's location on the GrubHub GPS on the app.

"And he saw that shortly after got past the pizzeria, he stopped moving. So he either drove home and just never continued on. He didn't even go to a different address, get in his car and keep going, he just drove home, I believe," Chavez said.

Chavez said while providing third party delivery options is beneficial for everyone, the loss she sees when people steal hurts not only her business, but the customers as well with potential price increases.

"It makes you question being on 3rd party platforms, but as a business we want to meet our customers where they're at. And a lot of people are needing delivery from these 3rd parties. They go to Doordash to find their next meal. There is a balance of do we raise our prices, do we continue to stay on? What are the decisions we need to make?," she said.

KRIS 6 News reached out to Grubhub for comment on how they handle these type of situations but have not heard back as of this writing.

