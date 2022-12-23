Sounds of the Season to take place at CCIA

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual "Sounds of the Season" concert series kicked off at the Corpus Christi International Airport today.

The concert, featuring different local musicians, is put on to provide a relaxed atmosphere and help decrease the holiday travel stress.

"The most common reaction I get is the calmness or smoothness that they get coming out of the airplane," saxophonist Daryl Eason said. "Whether they experienced hustle and bustle or stress with traveling in general, me playing giving them a general sense of calm is the general response I get when they come by."

CCIA will be putting on Sounds of the Season until Dec. 30.

