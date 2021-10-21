Some children's groups declaring emergency for mental health

Another concern for kids is about their mental health.

Top childcare health groups are even declaring a national emergency.

They're calling policymakers and communities to take action by increasing funding so all families can access mental health services and increasing access to telemedicine. Mental health emergency room visits increased 24 percent for kids ages 5 to 11, and 31 percent for kids between 12 and 17.

Those stats were recorded in March through October last year by the Centers for Disease Control.

“One of the best ways to protect and promote a child's mental health is to make sure that they have access to you know safe loving relationships with adults and activities that that help them really grow and thrive and develop their confidence,” American Academy of Pediatrics president Dr. Lee Savio Beers said. “So that's something that each and every one of us can do.”

Health officials say reaching out to a child's pediatrician or mental healthcare provider as early as possible about any concerns will help speed up recovery.

