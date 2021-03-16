Solar panel saves Arkansas school enough for teachers get up to $15K in raises

BATESVILLE, Arkansas — Clean and renewable energy resources are the way of the future. In a small rural town in Arkansas, using clean energy has paid off - literally.

Batesville, Arkansas is not a city many people think of when they think of Arkansas, if they do at all. It's situated in the northeast corner of the state, with a pretty small population.

Teachers have it very hard, as it is a very challenging profession. Add in the fact that most are severely underpaid and you've got a double whammy.

Now to compound that further, imagine being a school in a small town or city, in a small state. Attracting good quality teachers and keeping them becomes even harder.

In Batesville, by simply installing around 1,500 solar panels in and around the school saved it upwards of $600,000 yearly. This money was then funneled back to the teachers, leading to massive salary raises allowing for better retention and recruitment of quality educators.

Clean energy does indeed pay it seems.

Here's how Batesville saved so much money by utilizing clean, renewable energy.