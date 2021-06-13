Softball tournament fundraiser helps the family of 4-year-old Knox Longoria

BEEVILLE, Texas — In Bee County, a softball tournament fundraiser was held in honor of four-year-old Knox Longoria. Friends and family share the importance of coming together in this time of need.

Several softball players gathered at the Veterans Memorial Park in Beeville to not only put their athletic abilities to the test but also to use their skills to honor the Longoria family.

“Anytime anyone is here in need our community is always getting together just providing what they can,” said event coordinator Amanda Banda.

Banda says several teams were able to go head-to-head starting from eight in the morning to play where teams came from all over South Texas stretching to even Victoria and San Antonio.

Others who participated like Albert Rae who previously held a BBQ benefit say folks want to do as much as they can to help.

“I have lived here my whole life, any time family is in need we’re always here for them. That goes bee county, Beeville is always here for anybody I mean we do the best we can at any time,” said Rae.

Items like raffle tickets, merchandise, tournament entry fees, and community support will play a crucial role in assisting the Longoria family.

“Basically, to give back to the family it’s a time in need and so we’re just trying to give back the best way we can, the best way we know and softball is pretty popular in South Texas and people will pay to play so that’s pretty much what it’s for,” said Banda.