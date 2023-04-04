Social media threat to Mary Carroll High School raises concerns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A social media post is making its way around the internet, raising eyebrows for Mary Carroll High School's students, teachers, staff, and parents.

In the photo, a young man can be seen holding a rifle with the photo caption, "Don't go to school tomorrow."

The Corpus Christi Independent School District Police Chief, Kirby Warnke, said there will be an increased presence of campus police as a precaution.

"We have been working all night in conjunction with the Corpus Christi Police Department," said Chief Warnke.

According to Warnke, the social media post circulating the internet waves is five years old and is associated with Clovis High School out of New Mexico, not Mary Carroll High School.

"As a precaution, we have set up a single point of entry to the school," said Warnke.

All students will have to enter the school through one door and leave through one door until Wednesday, the last day of school before the Easter holiday break. All students will also have their backpacks searched.

Chief Warnke did say he was aware of another video circulating social media where a gun is visible while the Mary Carroll High School campus can be seen in the background. Warnke said there is no connection between the photo and video at this time.

"Right now, we are working with other agencies to further investigate," said Chief Warnke.

Meanwhile, the administration at Mary Carroll High School has released a statement regarding the online threat: