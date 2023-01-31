Smoothie King officially to open in Kingsville this weekend

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Smoothie King is officially opening in Kingsville this weekend.

The new establishment is set to open on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Located at South University Blvd. and West King Ave., it includes a drive-thru and more than 20 employees.

This is the fifth Smoothie King to open in the Coastal Bend and a first for Kingsville.

Joe Perez is the owner of the newest location. He told KRIS 6 News that Smoothie King had been looking to expand in the Coastal Bend and saw an opportunity in Kingsville.

"It was an opportunity that landed in our lap and we came and did some research on it and we found that it was something good that we were wanting to do for Kingsville because of the university here, and the community just in general," Perez said.

A spokesperson with Smoothie King told KRIS 6 News they also hope to expand to Portland. No date has been set just yet.