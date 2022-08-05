Watch Now
Smoothie King offering a free sweet treat for the first day of school

Posted at 6:18 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 19:18:51-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first day of school is always exciting for students in the Coastal Bend.

To celebrate, a smoothie joint in Corpus Christi is offering a sweet deal.

Smoothie King will offer free smoothies on Tuesday, Aug. 9 to celebrate the first day of school.

Students in Kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible for a 12 ounce Angel Food smoothie.

"We always love to give back to the community," said marketing director Jessica Salinas. "We strive to inspire to help individuals live a healthy and active lifestyle."

You can grab your free smoothies on Tuesday between 7-9 a.m. and then Tuesday afternoon between 3-5 p.m.

Smoothie King has two locations at 5366 McArdle Rd. behind La Palmera, and at 5017 Saratoga Blvd.

