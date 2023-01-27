Smoke shop in Robstown shut down for openly selling THC products

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police in Robstown inspected the H-town Smoke Shop at 800 Western Avenue on Thursday after concerned citizens reported that Junior and High School students were buying THC vape pens at the shop, according to a post on Facebook by the Nueces County District Attorney's Criminal Interdiction Unit.

Authorities said they found marijuana and THC vape pens out in the open. Store employees were detained, and a warrant to search the business was issued.

During the search, Officers said they seized marijuana, THC products, crack cocaine, and multiple guns. Authorities said their investigation led them to a home in Robstown where drugs and guns were found.

Several people were arrested and taken to the Nueces County Jail.

