Sleeves of Support campaign helping foster kids in need

November is National Adoption Month and a special partnership is helping children right here in the Coastal Bend.

It's the Sleeves of Support campaign.

Agape Harbor, Agape Ranch , and CASA of the Coastal Bend have partnered with local coffee shops to raise awareness.

Here's how it works. The cup sleeves have a QR code that will lead you to a site with information on how you can help children in need, like fostering or adopting.

Here's a list of all of the local coffee shops participating in Sleeves of Support

Bien Merite - 1336 S Staples St.

Cafe Calypso - 5425 S Padre Island Dr. Ste 185

Coral Bean Cafe - 7426 S Staples St.

Driftwood Coffee - 4703 S Alameda St.

Hester's Cafe - 3812 S Alameda St. & 1714 S Alameda St.

Island Joes - 14829 S Padre Island Dr.

Stingers Coffee - 1304 Airline Rd. & 7042 S Staples St. Ste 106