Skatepark reopens after 6 months of construction

Posted at 7:22 PM, Oct 27, 2022
Skaters wasted no time breaking into the ramps at the newly reopened Cole Park Skate Park.

The skate park shut down in April for $70,000 worth of repairs and improvements.

Supply chain shortages and weather delays turned what was supposed to be a 2-month project into 6 months.

So what do skateboarders think of the upgrades?

Well. they're stoked!

"Everything is like flushed, finished, good so it's an areal solid park now. ten out of ten," said Jeremy Maldonado, a skater.

"Finally man, you know we've been waiting along time, we're excited,Said Alex Martinez, another skater.

