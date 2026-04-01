Sixth annual Mariachi Festival brings vibrant music, dance and rich cultural heritage to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sixth annual Mariachi Festival returns to Corpus Christi from April 8 through April 12, bringing together student ensembles, acclaimed performers and passionate audiences for a multi-day celebration of Mexican cultural heritage.

The festival takes place primarily at the H-E-B Performance Hall on the university campus, featuring educational discussions, high-energy evening performances and traditional dances.

"I think it's very important to showcase mariachi music, especially from our own students here in the Coastal Bend that study," Yndalecio Hinojosa, Associate Professor said.

"It's a very rich musical tradition. It's music that we associate with at weddings, at funerals, at celebrations and fiesta, and it's passing on the cultural legacy of what one is to find here in South Texas," Hinojosa said.

Organizers noted that attendance has grown every year. Last year, the auditorium was nearly full, especially during the main performance nights on Friday and Saturday featuring professional groups.

The event offers a showcase for middle and high school mariachi students. Local schools, including Veterans Memorial High School, Tuloso-Midway High School and Tuloso-Midway Middle School, will perform. In previous years, the festival has attracted groups from as far away as Las Vegas.

The festival kicks off Wednesday at 6 p.m. with free performances by the university's Mariachi de la Isla and Ballet Folklórico Viva México.

On Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Dr. Dahlia Guerra of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will lead a director discussion before a live performance by Mariachi Aztlán.

Friday features an 8 p.m. performance by Mariachi Imperial de América.

Saturday includes a noon student showcase and an 8 p.m. concert featuring Los Paisanos de UTSA and Mariachi Azteca de América.

The festival concludes Sunday at 8 a.m. with a free Mariachi Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Ticket prices vary by event, with daily student tickets starting at $5. Full festival passes are available for $34.50 for adults and $9.50 for students, while children ages 5 and under attend for free.

"That money goes to support the festival and help us bring this to the community in Corpus Christi," Hinojosa said.

Tickets can be purchased online, and more information is available at mariachifest.tamucc.edu.

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