Sinton woman says robo calls are interfering with her home bakery business

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Is there anybody out there who hasn't received a robo call?

Sinton native Rose Saye contacted KRIS 6 News because she's getting a lot of them. So many that she said they're interfering with her ability to get her home-based bakery business off the ground, because it's hard for her to distinguish whether incoming calls on her phone are business or robo-related.

On a typical day, Saye said her phone rings a lot. She recently received up to 87 robo calls in one day

So what do they say? What do they want?

"A lot of them are Medicare. And also homeowners insurance," Saye told KRIS 6 News.

Think about that for a second. Your phone rings 87 times in one day and it's not family, friends or thankfully an emergency.

KRIS 6 News asked with Katie Galan with the Better Business Bureau about these types of calls are illegal or not.

"So it depends on what type of robo calls we're talking about. If somebody is trying to sell you a product, if they're trying to do a sales pitch, that is illegal," Galan explained.

Rose wants to let her phone ring, but for orders for her baked goods. Strawberry shortcake. Cupcakes. Brownies. And more.

Normally Saye would just let her phone ring, but she just started her home-based baking business, but when her phone rings, she can't tell whether it's a customer calling to place an order, or a robo call.

"i'm trying to run a business and I can't run my business that way because I'm waiting for phone calls," Saye said.

Even when KRIS 6 News was at Saye's home to interview her, the calls kept coming. the calls kept coming in while we were at Rose's home.

The best advice the Better Business Bureau had? it was simple - just hang up.

"If you must answer the phone, and then you start to hear that it is a robo call, we advise you to just hang up the phone," Galan said.

KRIS 6 News also contacted Spectrum, Saye's phone service provider. While there wasn't a 'live' represenative, Rose's situation was explained in a chat. Someone named Cynthia in North Carolina replied, "Tell Rose (Saye) that if this problem persists to contact them (Spectrum)."