Sinton father shot after going to see his daughter

SINTON, Texas — A Sinton father was shot and killed after police say he wanted to see his biological daughter.

The shooting happened Friday night outside a Sinton home off of County Road 984.

According to San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera, the victim, identified as 26-year-old Robert Leija, showed up at the suspect's home wanting to see his daughter. Police said the suspect, identified as 28-year-old David Chapa, Jr., got into an argument with Leija and Leija was shot.

Chapa was arrested at the scene and is charged with murder.

Sheriff Rivera posted on social media, "Our sincere condolences to the Leija family on their loss."

The investigation is currently ongoing.