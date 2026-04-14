With break-ins involving sliding glass doors on the rise, KRIS 6 Sunrise anchor Bryan Hofmann is sharing a few simple and affordable ways to boost your home security.

A quick trip to Lowe’s can get you everything you need. One of the easiest fixes is a wooden dowel cut to fit snugly in the door track, preventing it from opening even if the lock is compromised.

Simple, budget-friendly ways to secure your sliding glass door

Measure your sliding door opening carefully before buying materials

A simple wooden dowel can block the door from opening

Adjustable security bars offer a ready-made alternative

Sliding window sash locks provide an ultra low-cost option

For those who prefer a ready-made option, adjustable security bars can be sized to fit your doorway without cutting. And for an even more budget-friendly solution, sliding window sash locks can be installed at the base of the door to keep it firmly in place.

These quick fixes can add an extra layer of protection and peace of mind for you and your family.

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